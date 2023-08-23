Indian Moon Landing Project Enters Lunar Orbit

In preparation for the nation’s second attempt at a lunar landing, India’s most recent space mission entered the Moon’s orbit on Saturday, August 19.

The Indian Space Research Organisation who made the announcement on Facebook said the mission “Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit,” the organisation announced.

The mission, which was launched in the middle of July, made several loops of the planet and gradually built up the necessary velocity for its future excursion.

A solar-powered rover will begin exploring the largely unexplored lunar south pole after a successful landing on Wednesday. Throughout its two-week working period, the rover will transmit vital data to Earth.

A former Pakistani politician, Fawad Hussain, on Wednesday, posted on X (formerly Twitter) over the feat.

“All eyes on #Chandryaan3 Moon landing 5:40 PM, great day for Indian Science Community and Space scientists, Congratulations to people of India on this great achievement,” he posted.

Also, Indian capital New Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, posted images of children from a school in south Delhia on X.

Kejriwal was “delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm” of the kids.