New Telegraph

June 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Indian Man Arrested…

Indian Man Arrested With 47 Venomous Vipers At Mumbai Airport

Authorities in India have arrested a man for trying to smuggle dozens of rare reptiles, including venomous snakes, into the country.

The Indian citizen, who was returning from Thailand, was stopped by customs officials at the airport in Mumbai city on Sunday. Officials said the reptiles, including 47 venomous vipers, were found concealed in the man’s checked-in luggage.

The reptiles have been seized under various wildlife protection laws in India. The passenger has not been named and as he is in custody.

He has not commented on his arrest, reports the BBC. Customs officials have released photographs on X of colourful snakes squirming in a dish.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Shehu Sani Slams El-Rufai, Amaechi Over Criticism On Nigeria Govt
Read Next

Quicker Flights To UK, Fewer Delays Promised In Flight Path Redesign
Share
Copy Link
×