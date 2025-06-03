Indian Man Arrested With 47 Venomous Vipers At Mumbai Airport

Share

Authorities in India have arrested a man for trying to smuggle dozens of rare reptiles, including venomous snakes, into the country.

The Indian citizen, who was returning from Thailand, was stopped by customs officials at the airport in Mumbai city on Sunday. Officials said the reptiles, including 47 venomous vipers, were found concealed in the man’s checked-in luggage.

The reptiles have been seized under various wildlife protection laws in India. The passenger has not been named and as he is in custody.

He has not commented on his arrest, reports the BBC. Customs officials have released photographs on X of colourful snakes squirming in a dish.

