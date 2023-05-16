Indian Guinness Record Chef Breaks Silence As Hilda Baci Completes 100 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Late Tondon, the Indian chef and the record breaker of the longest cooking hour in 2019 has said that Guinness World Record for marathon cooking is a record and not a competition.

The Guinness World Record holder made this known while reacting to the news of the Nigerian Akwa-Ibom chef, Hilda Basi who breaks the record for 100 hours of cooking non-stop.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 27-year-old Hilda set a new record to become the 2023 Guinness World Record holder after she overshadowed Tando, who is the current holder for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

Hilda Baci set the milestone and busted the record on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Following the new success of Hilda, Tando took to her Instagram stories on Monday night and pleaded with fans to maintain peace until Guinness officially announces if the current record is broken or not.

She also added that the World Record cooking marathon is not a competition, but a record.

She wrote: “A humble request to all my sisters and brothers in Nigeria and India to maintain peace and wait for Guinness to officially announce if the current record is broken or not.

“Please don’t make it a competition. It’s just a record, my friends. I am a peace-loving person and wish you the same.”