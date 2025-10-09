Indian Fertilizer Giant Partners A’Ibom To Boost Food Production

An Indian fertilizer manufacturer, Zuari FARMHUB Limited, has entered into partnership talks with the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) to strengthen food production in Akwa Ibom State.

Samples of Zuari’s fertilizer and organic products have already arrived in the state and were presented to farmers and investors during an enlarged meeting at NAADI’s South-South office along Idoro Road, Uyo.

Speaking during the presentation, the Manager of International Business at Zuari FARMHUB Limited, Mr. Yogananda Kommaka, said the visit was part of efforts to introduce Nigerian farmers to the company’s crop-specific and soil-targeted fertilizer brands, already in use across several countries.

“Our fertilizers are designed for different crops and soil types. We want Nigerian farmers to take advantage of our tested and trusted products,” Kommaka stated.

The South-South Coordinator of NAADI, Mr. Howard Usen, who received the delegation, commended the initiative and assured that the products would undergo scientific evaluation before any formal adoption for large-scale use.

“We will ensure that the products are properly tested and verified before recommending them for use. This is a major step toward modernizing fertilizer application and strengthening food security across the South-South region,” Usen said.

Farmers from Abia State who attended the meeting also expressed interest in participating in the testing and eventual distribution of the fertilizers once approval is secured.

Usen also announced that preparations have been concluded for the 4th Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference, scheduled to hold in Uyo from October 26 to 29, 2025, with the theme “Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World.”

According to him, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, is expected to serve as the Special Guest, alongside ministers, advisers, and business leaders from within and outside Nigeria.