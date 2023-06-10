Indian Doctor Refused To Handle My First Pregnancy As I’m A Sickle Cell Patient – Dr Osisami

Could you enlighten us on sickle cell disease?

Well, sickle cell is related to blood, your genotype. Sickle cell, we all know, at a particular time the blood goes sick- le and then it becomes difficult for the blood to flow and the patient will start having pains all over their body.

There is this fear that surrounds a child with sickle cell; that they hardly survive?

Yeah! The idea has been there over the years that sickle cell patients don’t survive. But with me I do not believe that, the reason being that I’m a survivor. I’m 60 years of age and I ‘m so strong.

You told us that you survived it, could you tell us how you managed the crisis that helped you to jump the supposed 21 years of life span of a sickle cell patient.

Thank you very much. Well, what I know when I was very young was that I always fell ill, and I was always in and out of school; my parents did not know what it was, they thought probably I was a bit sickly or something. At the time I was born, there was no test for genotype and all that, so they didn’t even know what it was until I turned 16. I had a terrible attack in my Secondary School and I was just rolling and rolling on the floor; everybody w a s scared, t h e y thought it was something else.

Immediately I was rushed home, I was taken to the General Hospital on the Island, Lagos. On getting there, we had good professors and medical doctors; and the first thing they did was to check my blood and they found that my blood was XX. And once they knew they treated me accordingly, I got better. The information was passed on to my parents at that time. This is the type of child you have, she must not do this, she must do that, she must not stress herself she must not do her work, if she is tired she is tired.

Even at that time, the reason I had the attack was that my blood level was too low. I remember the doctor asking my mother, ‘where do you stay?’ My mother said we were staying in a three storey building and on the last floor. I remember the doctor saying to her, that she must not climb the staircase, that once she gets home, somebody must back her up the stairs, because the blood level in her is too low.

But that day I said no, nobody was going to carry me upstairs, I will climb up by myself. I started doing a study of who a ‘sickler’ is, what they must do, what they must not do, what they must eat, what they must not eat, what type of medication and all that, I began to make findings. My elders are in the medical line, though, out of the country at that time. So when they got to hear, they just advised me because my mother was not all that educated, but I said to myself that I would survive.

I felt that I was a normal child, you couldn’t stop me from wanting to do the things that I loved to do. So I still continued with my house chores, those things that I needed to do, but once I start having pains I would relax. I always fall ill, in crisis at that time, but I knew the medications and all that I needed to take and God helped me through at that period. You survived and have crossed 21.

But does the crisis come up now that you are 60?

No, the person does not grow less, even when you pass 21, it does not mean that you have outgrown it, no, it depends on how you take good care of yourself. The only thing is that you are a bit older than before and may be a lot of things change inside of you, but that the crisis will go less, no. I had a terrible crisis after I turned 21 years.

Did you get the sickle cell from your father or mother and do any of your children have the disease?

I think my father is an AX and my mother too is an AX. We are eight in the family and I am the last of the eight. And we found out that the fifth boy too is also an XX. So the fifth boy and I are XX. So we are the ones that got caught with the XX features. My children have no XX. I married a man that is AA.

You have described the health crisis of a sickle cell patient, did it affect your relationship with your intended partner at that time, especially, when he asked your hand in marriage?

No, no, like I have said, I have a strong faith. Being a Christian I was very encouraged in the way of the Lord that the Lord will help me. But personally I had a very strong faith that no matter what I will survive it. In some cases I heard that some parents will say don’t get married; we don’t want to lose you. Well, my mother died when I was 18. So I did not have anybody to tell me not to get married. God helped me and gave me a very understanding husband, who when I told him that I was a ‘sickler’ he was ready to go on with the relationship.

He did a lot I still have more days to spend on earth. So, the belief I think should be erased from our minds and memory that sickle cell children do not survive. I have a lot of examples of sickle cell people that have survived. Some are even up to 90 years and above, it depends on how you take good care of your health.

How do you identify a child with sickle cell?

Identifying someone with sickle cell, we talk about the yellow eyes, we talk about the hands are longer than normal, we talk about the legs also they are longer; they are not fat, they are slim and by just looking at them you will know that there is something wrong because health wise, they don’t look good; some are disabled and some are not. of study to know what it is to have the genotype XX and from there God helped, and we were going to get married.

But of course, resistance came from my husband’s family, ‘you want to marry her? Are you sure you are going to spend all your money in the hospital? She is not going to have children; she is not going to do this she is not going to that. His faith too was strong; we had a very strong faith. He said that is the person he is going to get married to. And that he is not going to go back or change his mind and God has been faithful. Shortly after we got married that same year I got pregnant.

The funny thing that happened to me then was I had an Indian doctor that always attended to me, when I got pregnant. He said, ‘oh I can’t handle you, I don’t know how to handle you. I thought you were not going to get pregnant. He said no I have to refer you, I said no problem. Throughout my first pregnancy it was like a normal delivery, I worked on the Island (Marina), I went to work every day, till my maternity leave started. I did everything a pregnant woman would do, the only thing I was I watched my health and I knew that I must not take anything that had iron.

Why was your husband’s family discouraging him, what was their fear concerning you?

When my husband told them he was going to marry me they just had to support him. Everybody just kept their fingers crossed, with the feeling, ‘well don’t worry, you will get to the juncture where we would be able to say to you, well, we told you so’. But the beautiful thing is that, now, when God calls me home, there will not be a statement of such.

When I had my first son, they all came around, they wanted to see. You know I was up and doing, my mother was not there, so there was nobody to help me. Then my mother in-law was a busy woman and she didn’t even have time to sit with me and look after the baby. They all came around and were just watching to see how I’d cope and I found myself doing everything I could.

Like I said, I have a fantastic husband. You know in the night he ensured that I slept, he looked after the baby, he did the top jobs in the house, he allowed me to do the menial ones and that was how we were able to live with each other.

How does a sickle cell patient prevent health crises from recurring?

You must not over stress yourself, because the blood level in you is not as much as in normal people, those that have AA. You are limited to some things, what I used to say to such people with such genotypes is that, when you are tired, rest, don’t push on. If you get home and you are tired and you can’t wash the plates in the sink, leave it until you have enough strength to do that.

What is your advice to young intending couples?

My advice to young intending couples is: they must get to know their genotype and no matter how much you love yourselves, if you know that you are going to have a child and the genotype comes back as XX get good advice from the doctor and whatever doctor advises, please take it. I appreciate and I thank God for my life, for seeing me through.

Like I said earlier on, my mindset and my belief and faith carried me through, some might not be able to. I did a test at Sickle Cell Foundation and I was told that my blood does not allow my blood to go sickle all the time, so maybe for some they might not have that in their blood and it might make the child fall ill often. One thing I always say is having this genotype and for you to really take good care of yourself, it takes a lot of money.