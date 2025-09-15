Indian Bizman, 3 Others Arrested Over N3.9bn Tramadol Intercepted At Lagos Airport

…as NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ikorodu, recovers 6,029 bottles

An Indian businessman, Gupta Ravi Kumar and three Nigerian: Ogunlana Noah Olanrewaju, Olushola Idrees Kayode and Bakare Korede Muheeb have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with the seizure of two million two hundred and forty-eight thousand pills of tramadol intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The tramadol shipment worth three billion, nine hundred and ninety million naira in street value, was imported from Delhi, India, disguised as multi-vitamins in 114 cartons and arrived the import shed of the Lagos airport on an on Ethiopian Airline flight on Monday 8, September.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said a team of NDLEA officers who had put the consignment under surveillance swooped on a clearing agent and two drivers who were trying to move the shipment out of the airport in two trucks on Thursday, September 11.

A follow up operation the fol- lowing day, Friday led to the arrest of the Indian businessman Gupta Ravi Kumar, when he was trying to take delivery of the consignment. Babafemi said at the terminal 2 departure gate of the airport, NDLEA operatives on Sunday September 7, intercepted a passenger Onyeganochi Stanley Ifeanyi travelling on a Qatar Airline flight to Doha.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of 900grams of skunk, a strain of cannabis concealed in crayfish. As a first-time traveler, Onyeganochi claimed the bag was given to him to help take to Doha by a Qatar-based Nigerian, Ohadiegwu Anthony Uchenna, who actually followed him to the airport.

His confession led to the arrest of Uchenna who was still within view. Operatives who later conducted a search of Uchenna’s hotel room in Ajao Estate discovered additional 200grams of the same psychoactive substance. He claimed he was to return to Doha days later and pick the bag from the unsuspecting Onyeganochi if he had succeeded escaping security checks.

At the Tincan Port in Lagos, a total of 161 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 81.7kg and 1.2kg hashish oil were recovered from a 40ft container of vehicle spare parts and used vehicles imported from Montreal Canada during a joint examination of the shipment on Tuesday, September 9, Two suspects: John Ochigbo, 53, and Okeke Kingsley, 26, have been taken into custody in connection with the seizure. In Ikorodu area of Lagos, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence on Thursday, September 11, raided a factory producing skuchies, a blend of cannabis and black currant drink.