India Visit: Tinubu Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Commitments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly secured billion-dollar investments for Nigeria during his current visit to India, the NTA Network News reported.

The report said that Tinubu commended Indian investors for significant investment pledges amounting to nearly $14 billion committed during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference in New Delhi, India.

Tinubu was said to have told the investors that Nigeria offers the best returns for investment.

He said, “We are ready to give you the best returns for investment possible, there is nowhere else like our country. Nigeria offers the best returns for investment today, so invest now.”

The report also disclosed that President Tinubu has successfully attracted numerous new investments, including a substantial commitment from Indorama Petrochemical Limited.

It stated that Indorama Petrochemical Limited. pledged $8 billion to expand its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State.

It added that Jindal Steel and Power Limited, a prominent private steel producer in India, committed to investing a substantial $3 billion in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, SkipperSeil Limited has pledged to invest $1.6 billion in power generation in Northern Nigeria within the next four years.

SkipperSeil Limited is an Indian-based substation equipment manufacturing company forward integrated to power transmission, distribution, and generation in over 50 countries.

The Tinubu Media Center revealed this via its X handle formerly Twitter.

It said, “The Founding President of SkipperSeil Limited, Mr. Jitender Sachdeva announced that, following President Bola Tinubu’s personal intervention, he is investing $1.6 billion U.S. dollars in the establishment of twenty 100MW power generation plants across the states of Northern Nigeria, amounting to 2,000MW of new power within the next four years.”