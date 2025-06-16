India: Toddler, 6 Others Killed In Chopper Crash

Share

Three days after the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad in which 241 people on board were killed, a Bell 407 helicopter has crashed in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, early yesterday morning, killing all seven people on board, including the pilot.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in a remote area of the Himalayan state. According to Indian media reports, the aircraft was carrying five adult passengers, one infant, and the pilot when it went down.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash, but rescue teams have been dispatched to the site for recovery operations. The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

Uttarakhand, a region with challenging terrain, has seen previous aviation incidents due to unpredictable weather and difficult landing conditions.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing. Meanwhile, doctors in India have said 270 bodies have so far been recovered from the site of Thursday’s plane crash in Ahmedabad. Vigils honouring the dead have taken place across India and the UK.

Share