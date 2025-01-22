India To Repatriate 18,000 Illegal US Migrants 

Share

The Indian Government has revealed his plan to repatriate approximately 18,000 of its citizens living illegally in the United States (US) as part of a move to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

India has signaled its willingness to collaborate with the U.S. administration to identify and deport its citizens, aiming to maintain robust bilateral ties and avoid potential trade conflicts.

According to sources familiar with the matter, India will verify and initiate the deportation process for the identified migrants.

While the U.S. has pegged the figure at 18,000, the actual number of illegal Indian migrants could be much higher.

A significant portion of these individuals reportedly hail from western Indian states like Punjab and Gujarat, known for high migration rates.

This cooperation comes as part of India’s broader strategy to align with the Trump administration’s priorities, particularly on issues like immigration.

Trump’s crackdown on illegal migration, a central campaign promise, has already seen actions such as ending birthright citizenship and strengthening border security with Mexico.

India’s cooperation on this matter is also motivated by its desire to safeguard legal immigration pathways for its citizens, including the highly sought-after H-1B visa program and student visas.

Indian nationals constituted nearly 75% of the 386,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023, underscoring their significant presence in the U.S. skilled workforce.

Failure to cooperate on deportations could jeopardize India’s labor mobility agreements with other nations and strain existing diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has prioritized securing overseas employment opportunities, signing migration pacts with countries like Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Japan, and Israel in recent years to address domestic job shortages.

