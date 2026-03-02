India, Thailand Target To Supply N1trn Brown, Milled Rice To Nigeria

India is in price battle with Thailand to take control of foreign brown and milled rice market worth N1.4 trillion ($1 billion) in Nigeria, following temporary dutyfree, tariff-free import policies on the grain by government.

Findings revealed that due to a record production, India is expected to be the primary supplier for Nigeria, with five per cent broken white rice priced around $338-$347 per tonne, thereby offering a lowercost alternative to Thailand’s five per cent broken white rice hovering around $370 per tonnes in the first two months of 2026.

Nigeria produced 6.07 million tonnes of rice in 2025, while imports stood at 2.4 million metric tonnes. It was gathered that with the new price, landing price of a 50-kilogrammes bag of foreign rice stands at $1.6.9 (N23,000).

According the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its February 2026 report on rice outlook, global rice production in 2025/26 has increased to 541.3 million metric tonnds, up 0.1 million tonnes from the previous forecast, largely driven by Cambodia, adding that Nigeria’s rice imports for the 2025/2026 marketing year were projected to rise to 3.2 milllion tonnes, driven by favourable international prices and rising local demand.

It stressed that this marked a five per cent increase from the previous year’s estimate, adding that the country would rely on lower priced parboiled brown and milled rice from India and Thailand. It said: “Despite some local production initiatives, rice consumption in Nigeria is forecasted to reach 8.6 million tonnes, while domestic production for 2025/26 is estimated to decrease by 5 per cent to 7.9 million tonnes.

“The increase in imports is driven by improved consumer purchasing power, a more stable naira, and the need to fill the gap between local demand and production.”

Recall that the Federal Government backed agribusiness policy committee had advised government to halt the current rice import windows, citing falling food inflation and evidence that Nigeria’s rice surplus was being driven largely by high import volumes rather than domestic production capacity. The recommendation came the N1 trillion spent in 2025 to import about 2.4 million metric tonnes of rice into the country.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the scale of Nigeria’s rice imports in 2025 points to a substantial foreign exchange outflow, though the figures are only indicative estimates and not the actual import cost.

The global data showed that Indian’s five per cent broken white rice was cheaper at about $347 per tonne, making it the lowest-priced option among major Asian exporters at the time.

On that basis, the same 2.4 million tonnes would be valued at an estimated $832.8 million, equivalent to about N1.18 trillion at the prevailing exchange rate.

It said that rice prices in West African countries had fallen to their lowest levels in a year, weighed down by sluggish demand and excess inventories across key import hubs as parboiled rice now cost $409 per metric tonne CFR Cotonou on October 1, 2025 for December shipments.

The figure, it was learnt, represents a sharp $161 per tonne decline compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring the pressure on import-dependent markets in the region. It noted that the Port of Cotonou in Benin has long served as a key transit hub for rice imports, supplying much of Nigeria’s consumption as rice sourced from India and Thailand typically enters Nigeria through Cotonou before being re-exported informally into Nigeria.

However, it added that the licensed traders were increasingly bypassing Benin, buying rice directly from Thailand. It added: “The vessels from BUA, Olam and TGI carry 40,000 metric tonnes each of regular parboiled milled rice.

Nigeria, the region’s largest rice consumer, has entered its paddy harvest season, adding more downward pressure on retail prices. “At the start of 2025, a 50 kg bag of rice cost Naira 85,000, but it has now dropped to Naira 55,000.

As Nigeria continues its harvest season, prices may decrease further. This trend has been mirrored in Benin, where the cost of a 50 kg bag of rice fell to 14,500 CFA francs (US$23) in October, down from 17,000 CFA francs (US$27) in July.”