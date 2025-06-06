India Set To Count Its Population After A Six-Year Delay

Share

After a six-year delay, India is finally set to count its population in a two-phase census that will conclude in 2027, the government has announced.

India’s decennial census is one of the world’s largest administrative exercises and provides critical data for planning welfare schemes, allocating federal funds, drawing electoral boundaries and making key policy decisions.

It was originally due in 2021, but has been delayed several times since. The last census was conducted in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had initially cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason but critics have questioned what has taken so long to resume the exercise, reports the BBC.

On Wednesday, India’s home ministry said in a statement that the much-awaited census will be conducted in two phases, with March 1, 2027 as the reference date.

