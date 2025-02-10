India Seeks Tariff Cuts Ahead Of Modi-Trump Visit

Share

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States (US) slated for this week, the officials of the country have announced the PM plans to further cut down the tariffs that could boost American exports to India and avoid a potential trade war.

Modi’s two-day US visit from Wednesday comes as Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, including tariffs of 25% on all steel and aluminium imports by the largest trading partner the United States.

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Trump called India a very big abuser of trade, urging it to buy more American-made security equipment to move towards a fair two-way trading relationship.

According to government officials, India is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, from electronics to medical and surgical equipment, and chemicals, to boost U.S. exports in line with New Delhi’s domestic production plans.

Meanwhile, India’s trade and foreign ministries, as well as the prime minister’s office have not yet commented on the development.

The trade ties between the two nations have grown steadily over the last decade, with Washington increasingly viewing New Delhi as a counterbalance to China’s growing regional influence.

In a statement on Monday, Modi said, “This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his (Trump’s) first term.”

He added that technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience were areas in which the partnership could be elevated and deepened.

