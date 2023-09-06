India Pledges 14bn Dollar Investment In Nigeria

Nigeria has secured almost $14 billion in investment pledges from Indian investors and is seeking to establish an economic cooperation agreement with the South Asian country, according to a statement from a Presidential spokesperson on Wednesday.

India’s Jindal Steel and Power has committed to pump $3 billion into Nigeria’s steel sector and Indorama Corp plans to invest an additional $8 billion to expand its petrochemical facility in the West African country, spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

Skipperseil Ltd’s founding Chairman Jitender Sachdeva and India’s Bharti Enterprises each pledged $1.6 billion over four years to build power generation plants and $700 million in Nigeria, respectively, Ngelale said.