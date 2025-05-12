India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Accusations of Violations

Share

A ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to have held overnight into Sunday, after the two nations accused each other of “violations” just hours after a deal was reached.

Days of cross-border military strikes had preceded the US-brokered deal, marking the worst military confrontation between the two rivals in decades.

US President Donald Trump praised India and Pakistan’s leaders for agreeing the ceasefire in fresh comments yesterday morning, saying millions of people could have died without it, reports the BBC.

This comes after explosions were heard in Indian-administered Kashmir hours after the deal was announced, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

