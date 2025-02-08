New Telegraph

February 8, 2025
India Love Addresses Dating Rumours With Asake

American model, India Love has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding her relationship with Afrobeats superstar, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the duo has previously sparked dating rumour online with recent photos showing them holding themselves hand-in-hand fueling further speculation.

Amid the controversy, India Love who broke her silence on Saturday, February 8 dispelled all speculations.

READ ALSO:

In an Instagram post, India Love clarified that the photos sparking dating rumours with Asake were actually from a video shoot.

She wrote; “Just for a music video everyone.”

See post below;

