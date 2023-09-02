India Lunches First Satellite To Sun

India has launched its first space mission to study the sun on Saturday.

According to the Press Information Bureau, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, southern India, launched the Aditya-L1 satellite at 11.50 a.m. local time (0620 GMT).

From a location about 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, the spacecraft would observe the sun.

More than a week had passed since Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing close to the moon’s south pole. “The PSLV-C57 launch of Aditya-L1 was completed.

India Space Research Organisation reported on X that the (satellite launch) vehicle had successfully positioned the satellite precisely into its target orbit.

The Aditya-L1 is travelling to the Earth-Sun system’s L1 point, which provides a continuous view of the sun.

ISRO said, adding: “This will provide a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.”

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors, it added.

“The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare, and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields, etc.,” ISRO said.