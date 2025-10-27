India, China Resume Direct Flights As Ties Improve

Direct flights between India and China have resumed as relations between the countries appear to be thawing.

IndiGo flight 6E 1703 from Kolkata landed in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou yesterday, carrying about 180 passengers.

Flights between the two countries were first suspended during the Covid pandemic in early 2020 and did not restart after a deadly clash in a disputed Himalayan border area escalated tensions, reports the BBC.

But the two countries have been steadily rebuilding relations, and last year they reached a landmark agreement on border patrols.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited China in August for the first time in seven years. That same month Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India.