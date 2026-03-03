India, Canada Reset Ties With ‘Landmark’ Nuclear Energy Deal

India and Canada have announced a host of agreements, including a 10-year nuclear energy deal, after their prime ministers met in Delhi to reset ties that plummeted due to diplomatic tensions.

Narendra Modi and Mark Carney also struck agreement in areas such as technology, critical minerals, space, defence and education. Carney said they agreed to conclude a free trade deal, years in the making, by the end of 2026.

Both countries want to reduce exposure to punitive US trade tariffs. Under Carney, the two governments are trying to repair ties that were strained when his predecessor accused Delhi of a link to the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, reports the BBC.