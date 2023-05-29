New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India Becomes Most…

India Becomes Most Populous Nation In The World, Surpasses China

There is jubilation in some quarters of the world including India itself as Guinness World Records confirmed that the Southern East Asian Nation has surpassed it’s Asian neighbour, China to become the world most populous nation.

The World Records made the confirmation in a recent release, stating that India, with an estimated population of over 1.425 billion people, has become the most populated country in the world.

According to new figures from the United Nations’ Population Division and quoted by Guinness World Records, India’s number of residents is estimated to be 1,425,775,850.

In a statement by GWR, China had a peak of 1.426 billion inhabitants in 2022 and to fall, which made way for India to officially holds the record for highest populated country in the world.

It, however, stated that as the largest country in Asia and fourth largest in the world, China is only slightly smaller than the United States, while in terms of total area, India is the seventh largest country in the world.

“India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 by the end of April,” DESA said, based on the latest UN estimates and projections of the global population.

The earlier report suggested that India was expected to match China but they have gone one step better by surpass China.

Tags:

Read Previous

May 29 Inauguration: Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi As Her President
Read Next

Kwara Governor Inaugurated, Lists Priorities For Second Term

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023