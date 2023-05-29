There is jubilation in some quarters of the world including India itself as Guinness World Records confirmed that the Southern East Asian Nation has surpassed it’s Asian neighbour, China to become the world most populous nation.

The World Records made the confirmation in a recent release, stating that India, with an estimated population of over 1.425 billion people, has become the most populated country in the world.

According to new figures from the United Nations’ Population Division and quoted by Guinness World Records, India’s number of residents is estimated to be 1,425,775,850.

In a statement by GWR, China had a peak of 1.426 billion inhabitants in 2022 and to fall, which made way for India to officially holds the record for highest populated country in the world.

It, however, stated that as the largest country in Asia and fourth largest in the world, China is only slightly smaller than the United States, while in terms of total area, India is the seventh largest country in the world.

“India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 by the end of April,” DESA said, based on the latest UN estimates and projections of the global population.

The earlier report suggested that India was expected to match China but they have gone one step better by surpass China.