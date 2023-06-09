Index Sheds 0.12% Amid Sustained Profit-taking

The bears on Thursday strengthened dominace on the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) extended losses for a second consecutive session, falling by 0.12 per cent to settle at 55,956.59 points.

The market’s weak performance was driven primarily by sell-off in industrial giant, DANGCEM (-1.38%), alongside STANBIC (-3.02%), and NB (-1.80%) offsetting gains in MTNN (+0.04%), ZENITH- BANK (+0.18%) and GTCO (+0.36%). Accordingly, the market remains on track for another weekly gain.

The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 9.18 per cent and the market capitalization shed N37.57bn to close at N30.47 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 17.52 per cent.

A total of 531.78 million shares valued at N7.68 billion were exchanged in 6,061 deals. UBA (+4.19%) led volume and value charts with 177.48 million units traded in deals worth N1.72 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. UNITYBNK (+10.00%), topped 26 others on the leader’s table, while WAPIC (-6.52%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log.