Independent Power Supply, My Greatest Achievement, Says TASUED VC

The Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo, has described the provision of an independent power supply in the institution as his greatest achievement as Vice Chancellor.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday as he marked the end of his five-year tenure, Professor Banjo said his administration maintained a stable academic calendar and prioritized staff welfare throughout his time in office.

He advised his successor to build on the existing blueprints that have guided the university’s progress.

On the declining standard of education in Nigeria, Banjo said the problem starts from the home, lamenting that many parents no longer take education seriously as they once did. “These days, some parents are changing the orientation of students as they say that education is a scam,” he noted.

Expressing gratitude for a successful tenure, he said, “I thank God for the wisdom to serve for five years. I have a deep sense of appreciation to the members of the university for their support and constructive criticism of my administration.”

The outgoing VC urged the federal and state governments to prioritise lecturers’ welfare and provide better facilities to end incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Reflecting on his journey, Banjo, who assumed office on July 31, 2021, after eight months in an acting capacity, said his administration recorded remarkable achievements in academics, infrastructure, and staff development.

He noted that TASUED maintained 100% accreditation for all its programmes, adding that 15 academic programmes were successfully assessed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) during his tenure. He also stated that 30 inaugural lectures were hosted, enriching the university’s academic culture.

Highlighting infrastructural development, Banjo said his administration prioritized physical development to support teaching, research, and campus life. He cited several completed and ongoing projects, including lecture halls, laboratories, offices, student centres, and other key buildings.

He described the independent power project, commissioned by Governor Dapo Abiodun, as one of the institution’s landmark achievements, alongside the completion of the Science Laboratory Complex, University Health Centre extension, Smart Classroom, and Postgraduate College Building.

Other notable projects include the reconstruction of the campus fuel station, construction of a staff club donated by Dr. Dotun Sanusi of Ilaji Resort, a 30-room guest house facilitated by Dr. Taiwo Afolabi of SIFAX Group, and new lock-up shops for the relocation of Aluta Market. The university also procured new buses, tractors, and equipment through TETFund and Needs Assessment interventions.

On staff welfare, the VC said his administration prioritized training, promotion, and capacity building for both teaching and non-teaching staff. He noted that promotions were up to date and that eligible staff members were recognized and rewarded based on merit.

He acknowledged that the institution faced financial challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said through prudence and teamwork, the university cleared 10 months of salary deductions owed to cooperative societies and restored regular salary payments.

“Those were trying moments for all of us. But through faith, perseverance, and shared sacrifice, we pulled through together,” Banjo said.

He added that student welfare was also given adequate attention through improved advisory, health, and counseling services, noting that constructive engagement with student leaders helped maintain peace on campus.

Expressing appreciation to staff, students, alumni, and development partners, the VC said every success achieved during his tenure was the result of teamwork and divine grace.

“My earnest prayer is that the next administration will build on this solid foundation and take our university to even greater heights. May God continue to bless TASUED, its staff, students, and alumni,” he concluded.