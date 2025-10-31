Independent Power Supply, My Greatest Achievement, Says Tasued Vc

The Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin Federal University of Edu- cation (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo has said that the provision of independent power supply in the institution is his greatest achievement as the Vice Chancellor of the institution. Banjo, who was addressing the press on yesterday having served five-year tenure as VC, also said that the university had a stable academic calendar under his administration, saying that he placed much emphasis on staff welfare.

Professor Banjo however, advised the incoming vice chancellor of the university to follow the path and blueprints that have been provided for the institution. On the issue of the falling standard of education in Nigeria, Professor Banjo said that it starts from home with the way parents handle their children. He recalled that in the past, parents took education seriously and that the students too were more serious then. He said, “These days, some parents are changing the orientation of students as they say that education is a scam.”