After a rigorous internal review, the Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Independent, Saturday Independent, and Sunday Independent, has announced the shortlisted nominees for the silver jubilee edition of its annual Independent Awards.

The list follows weeks of submissions from Nigerians who nominated individuals and corporates from the public and private sectors across 25 categories for performance in the year 2025.

The climax of the ceremony, scheduled for the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, will be the announcement of the winner of the coveted Man of the Year award, given to the person adjudged to have excelled most across multiple fields and touched lives in the period under review.

Nigerians will vote from Monday, February 16, 2026, starting with the Business Leader of the Year category, defined as the exceptional magnate whose strategic vision and execution have significantly impacted Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Nominees in this category are:

• Mr Anthony Elumelu, founder of Heirs Holdings Group

• Catherine Uju Ifejika, CEO of Brittania‑U Nigeria Limited

• Thomas Olaniyi Ogungbangbe, CEO of Cita Energies

• Stanley Uzochukwu, The Delborough Lagos

• Chief Jite Odeworitse Tesigimoje Brown, GIM Marine Group

• Amy Jadesimi, LADOL Group

• Kanayo Eni‑Ikeh, ATIAT Leasing Limited

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year category, for those under 40 whose ventures demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and job‑creation potential, features:

• Ola Daramola, Bluebulb Financials

• Femi Aluko, Chowdeck

• Joyce Awosike, Oriki Spa

The Board of Editors is unanimous that, in the public sector, some governors have performed remarkably well for their people across key sectors. In recognition of those who adopted a multidimensional approach to delivering the proverbial dividends of democracy, several governors feature in more than one category.

The Outstanding Governor of the Year award, defined as “the one among the 36 who combines vision, passion, dedication and courage to make the lives of the people of their state better,” has the following nominees:

• Governor Alex Otti, Abia State

• Governor Peter Mbah, Enugu State

• Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State

• Governor Mallam Diko Umaru, Katsina State

• Governor Uba Sani, Kaduna State

For the Financial Architect Governor of the Year—for the governor who demonstrated exceptional fiscal management, revenue generation and sustainable economic development in 2025—the nominees are:

• Governor Babatunde Sanwo‑Olu, Lagos State

• Governor Alex Otti, Abia State

• Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State

• Governor Peter Mbah, Enugu State

• Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State

Under the Health Sector Transformation Governor category, defined as “who significantly improved healthcare infrastructure, accessibility and health outcomes for citizens,” the shortlisted governors are:

• Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State

• Gov. Usman Ododo, Kogi State

• Gov. Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State

• Gov. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State

• Gov. Uba Sani, Kaduna State

The Infrastructure Champion Governor award, for the governor driving transformative infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, housing and urban renewal projects, will be decided among:

• Gov. Alex Otti, Abia

• Gov. Peter Mbah, Enugu

• Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna

• Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra

• Gov. Mohammed Umar Bago, Niger

The Education Reformer Governor award, for the governor who transformed the education sector through policy reforms, infrastructure investment, and innovative learning initiatives, will be contested by:

• Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa

• Prof. Babagana Zulum, Borno

• Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Imo

• Gov. Peter Mbah, Enugu

• Gov. Dikko Radda, Katsina

Still in the public sector, the Most Innovative Cabinet Minister award is for the minister who introduced groundbreaking policies, digital transformation, and innovative approaches to governance and service delivery.

The nominees are:

• Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, Ministry of Trade & Investment

• Bosun Tijani, Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy

• Festus Keyamo (SAN), Ministry of Aviation & Aerospace Development

• Dr. Tunji Ojo, Ministry of Interior

The competition for Federal Legislator of the Year has been split into Senator of the Year and Legislator of the Year (House of Representatives), to enable a like‑for‑like comparison. The Senate nominees are:

• Sharafadeen Ali, Oyo South

• Mohammed Tahir Munguno, Borno North

• Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River South

The House nominees are:

• Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Bida/Niger

• Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Ughelli North‑South/Delta & Udu/Delta

• AbdulMalik Zubairu Bungudu, Bungudu‑MaRO/Zamfara

For the Public Sector Reformer category, which recognises the individual whose actions made the most public impact in 2025, voters will choose among:

• Dr. Zacc Adedeji, Nigeria Revenue Service (NIRS)

• Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

• Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

• Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

The Social Impact Organisation award, for the government agency that made the most social impact in the period, will be contested by:

• Oluwaseun Faleye, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

• Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC

• Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP)

In the private sector, the Technology Innovator of the Year award is for an individual or organisation developing breakthrough technology solutions to address critical national challenges. Nominees are:

• Nathan Nwachukwu, Terra Industries (TerraHaptix)

• Chimezie Emewulu, Seemfix

• Kemisola Bolarinwa, Nextwear Technology

• Deepankar Rustagi, Omibiz

• Ridwan Olalere, Lemfi

For Alternative Energy Innovation, which recognises the organisation pioneering renewable energy solutions and advancing Nigeria’s clean‑energy transition, voters will choose among:

• Anergy Solar

• Levene Energy

• Starsight Energies

• Daystar Power

• Greenvillage Electricity

The Fintech Company of the Year award celebrates the firm that has revolutionised financial services by deploying technology to drive financial inclusion and deliver innovative solutions to Nigerian consumers. The nominees are:

• Opay

• Moniepoint

• Paga

• Nomba

• Pampay

Under Banker of the Year, Nigerians will select the banking executive who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and transformative impact in the nation’s banking sector. The shortlisted chiefs are:

• Dame Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank

• Segun Agbaje, Guaranty Trust Holding Company

• Dr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, Premium Trust Bank

• Walter Akpani, ProvidusBank

• Mrs. Nneka Onyeali‑Ikpe, Fidelity Bank

The Financial Sector Regulator of the Year award is for the regulatory body or official who has shown exceptional oversight, policy innovation, and commitment to financial‑sector stability and growth. The nominees are:

• Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

• National Pension Commission (PENCOM)

• Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

• Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

The Trailblazing Bank of the Year 2025, defined as the bank driving financial inclusion through technology, innovation, and digital transformation, will be chosen from:

• Premium Trust Bank

• Parallex Bank

• Zenith Bank

• Guaranty Trust Bank

• Globus Bank Limited

For Asset Management Company of the Year, which recognises the firm delivering exceptional returns through innovative investment strategies and professional portfolio management, the nominees are:

• Coronation Merchant Bank

• FBNQuest Asset Management

• Cardinal Stone Capital Advisors

• Cordros Capital

• ARM Holdings

• United Capital Asset Management

The Pharmaceutical Company of the Year award recognises the leading organisation improving healthcare access, drug affordability, and health outcomes for Nigerians. The nominees are:

• Fidson Healthcare

• Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Chi Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited.

MedPlus Limited is the sole nominee for Retail Pharmacy of the Year.

The Creative Industry Excellence Award honours the individual or organisation making outstanding contributions to arts, entertainment, film, music, or media and attracting global recognition. The nominees are:

• Omoni Oboli

• Funke Akindele

• Ruth Kadiri

• Uzor Arukwe

• Mo Abudu

The Media Personality of the Year award targets an influential figure whose journalism, commentary, or content creation shapes national discourse and public opinion. The nominees are:

• Chude Jideonwo, #WithChude

• Kayode Okikiolu, Channels TV

• Oseni Rufai, Arise News

• Morayo Afolabi‑Brown, The Morayo Show

• Gbemi Olateru, media personality

For the SOCIAL IMPACT INVESTOR OF THE YEAR, we have the following nominees:

– Engr Femi Sanni ( Araba)

– Dr Chima Desmond Anyaso

– ⁠Mary Ojulari( Mary Ojulari Foundation)

– ⁠Khalifa Naziru Abdullahi( KK Group)

Back to business and economy, the Infrastructure Deal of the Year category features:

• BUA Group’s Rivers Port Terminal Project

• Lekki Greenline Rail Project

• Traxport Rail Freight System Project

The Investor of the Year award will be contested by:

• Danladi Verhiejen, Verod Capital

• Biola Alabi, Acasia Ventures

• Michael Nzewi, CardinalStone

• Ademola Adesina, Resource Energy

The Corporate Social Responsibility Champion award has the highest number of nominees—seven—and includes:

• Dangote Group

• NNPC Foundation

• Opay

• Midwestern Oil & Gas Company

• Fidelity Bank (Helping Hands Initiative)

• Seplat Petroleum Development Company

• MTN Foundation

The Lifetime Achievement Awards, in a non‑voting category, celebrate long‑term commitment to promoting excellence, nation‑building, and inspiring leadership. The awardees are:

• Prince Samuel Adedoyin (industry and banking)

• Chief Don Obot Etiebet (ICT and public service)

• Atedo Peterside (banking and capital markets)

• Chief Kessington Adebutu (entrepreneurship)

The ultimate prize, Man of the Year, is a two‑horse race between:

• Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/CEO, BUA Group

• Dr. Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala, Director‑General, World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Independent Newspapers Limited noted that winners across all 25 categories will be determined after public voting, scheduled to run from Monday, February 16, to March 2026, followed by a review by a panel of distinguished Nigerians appointed as jurors. The company has earlier disclosed the weightings assigned to public voting, the jury, and its Board of Editors in the final selection process.