Independent Judiciary, Life Wire Of Democracy – Osun NBA Chairmanship Aspirant

An Osogbo-based legal practitioner, barrister Yemi Abiona has posited that independent Judiciary remains the life wire of democracy and constitutional governance.

Mr Abiona who is contesting as the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo branch, stated this while addressing some of his colleagues during a campaign to their offices.

The Lawyer argued that the NBA had a constitutional obligation to defend the independence of the Judiciary and the Constitution, through courageous and purposeful leadership.

“World over, the Bar Association is critical to the defense of the Constitution. The Constitution can only be well defended when the independence of the Judiciary is guaranteed and in most cases actors in the justice sectors, particularly lawyers must, through their association rise up to the occasion as it demands ”

Mr Abiona promised to provide leadership that would engender improved relationships between the Bar and the Bench and other stakeholders in the justice system.

“If my colleagues could trust me enough to give me their mandate, the Bar under my watch would ensure that apart from the Court which is our primary constituency, we shall also push for improved government’s attention to the justice system through advocacy for the welfare of judicial officers, lawyers in public and private practice and the non-legal complimentary workforce of the Judiciary “. The Aspirant said.

“I shall also represent the Osogbo branch well and make her place reputable among the committee of NBA branches nationwide”.

Mr Abiona who is the principal counsel of Yemi Abiona and Associates located at Pepsi Cola area of Osogbo also assured the people that the NBA would protect the rights of the ordinary citizens in the state.