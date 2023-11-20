Independent Democratic Monitors Hails A’Court Ruling Affirming Alia’s Victory

The Independent Democratic Monitors (IDM) has welcomed the Appeal Court ruling affirming Hyacinth Alia’s victory as the elected Governor of Benue State.

In a statement signed by Dr James Bawa, its Executive Secretary, the group said the outcome has laid credence to the governorship tribunal which was also in the favour of Governor Alia and his deputy, Dr Sam Ode.

Recall that the appellate court earlier today dismissed an appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Titus Uba challenging the election of Alia.

In a unanimous judgment, the court resolved all three issues formulated for determination against Uba and PDP for various reasons.

Bawa says the ruling is a testament to the confidence that the Benue people have in Governor Alia and must be respected by all and sundry.

“This outcome has laid credence to the Benue State Elections Petition Tribunal which was also in Alia’s favour. We appreciate the due diligence done by the judiciary in arriving at this conclusion.

“This affirmation of the victory is a pointer that the judicial system in our country has evolved, and can be trusted and relied upon. Not only that, the judicial process was thorough and deep, as all the issues were delved into without leaving any stone unturned.

“The justices stood against every attempt to induce them. The opposition tried its usual gimmicks of blackmail, intimidation, and campaign of calumny but that too didn’t work because today the judiciary has proven to be the last hope of the common man.

“We want to use this medium to urge the opposition to support the governor. We also believe now is the time for work and action. Governor Alia has shown capacity. He is on track”.