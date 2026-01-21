Independent Awards 2025 As Catalyst For Excellence In Nigeria

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Independent, Saturday Independent and Sunday Independent titles, will gather stakeholders in the Nigerian political and business environment to celebrate men, women and organisations in the public and private sector space to celebrate champions who made impact within their sphere of influence in the year 2025.

Over the years, the awards ceremony has grown bigger, better and even more glamorous in design and optics, with plans to allow Nigerians make input in this year’s edition by nominating three candidates for each of 25 categories.

The decision by the Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited to offer the public an opportunity to participate in the nomination and voting processes, is in addition to appointing imminent Nigerians as jurors to further enhance transparency in the process.

These will further ensure that this year’s edition, which also marks the silver jubilee of the newspaper company who’s first edition hit the newsstand on October 1, 2001, serves as a catalyst for excellence among individuals and organisations.

The night aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to various sectors in 2025, such as entertainment, governance, entrepreneurship, leadership and humanitarian service.

There is also the category of those who in their prime stood out as worthy ambassadors of their various fields of endeavour and echoes of whose pioneering efforts and footprints continue to reverberate even today.

The awards ceremony, according to Yemi Adebisi, Chairman of the Awards Organising Committee and Editor, Saturday Independent, explained: “Is our own platform to promote excellence, innovation, and patriotism, in addition to inspiring others to strive for similar recognition in the years to come.

“To ensure transparency and credibility, the final shortlist of nominees will be publicly announced before voting begins,” Adebisi added, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to an ethical and measurable selection process.

Themed: ‘Gamechanger: Breaking Barriers and Shaping Tomorrow’, the silver jubilee awards edition, he explained, will enhance healthy competition and excellence across the country by recognising innovative achievements in various fields, thereby creating employment, enhancing economic growth and development.

The awards are also meant to motivate others to think outside the box and push boundaries in the process of solving problems that have plagued the country for years. Independent Newspapers Limited also hopes to contribute to promoting good governance in the various states by honouring leaders in the executive and legislative arms of government at the federal and state levels who demonstrated some reasonable measures of transparency, accountability, and peoplefocused governance worthy of emulation.

The awards are also expected to create a sense of competition among the 36 states in Nigeria as the performance of the governors are measured based on certain good governance criteria, just as players in the private sector are recognised based on how well they have successfully helped their organisations to pursue excellence.

The 2025 Independent Newspaper Awards is expected to equally showcase outstanding individuals in various fields of endeavour as role models for young Nigerians, while inspiring them to pursue excellence.

Ahead of the event, Independent Newspapers Limited released a timeline showing that nominations officially opened January 15 and closes February 12; after which nominees shortlisted in the various categories will be unveiled March 31 to commence a public voting process, after a rigorous evaluation based on: leadership, innovation, measurable impact, sustainability, and contribution to national development.

Winners in the various categories will then be unveiled at the grand awards night on April 18 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

According to the management, eligibility is restricted to Nigerian citizens and organisations operating within the country. Achievements under consideration must have occurred during the 2025 calendar year. Furthermore, participating organisations must be duly registered, and public officials must have been in active service during the period under review.

All considered, the Independent Newspapers Awards 2025 is poised to significantly drive professional and leadership excellence in Nigeria, going forward, based on its rigorous impact evaluation in business, governance, and public service.

This, it plans to demonstrate by allowing the public to participate in the process of determining who gets nominated and eventually emerges winner (with 40% of the score), while an independent jury ensures a credible and merit-based assessment of the nominees.