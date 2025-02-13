Share

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said a well-structured and independent adjudication system as well as swift, impartial, and fair decisions delivered by Courts and arbitration mechanisms were key to industrial peace and economic growth.

President and Chairman of Council NECA, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye made this known at the 3rd Annual Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum (LAAF) themed ‘Labour Adjudication and Appellate Jurisdiction: Challenges and Prospects,’ on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye who noted that labour relations were becoming increasingly complex, noted that the role of a strong appellate system in upholding justice and maintaining industrial harmony by ensuring disputes between employers and employees were resolved with fairness and equity, could not be overstated.

He said: “At NECA, we firmly believe that a well-structured and independent adjudication system is essential for industrial peace and economic growth.

“The ability of our Courts and arbitration mechanisms to deliver swift, impartial, and fair decisions is key to building trust between employers and employees.

“It is our collective duty, as Social Partners, to ensure that these Institutions remain credible, effective, and adaptable to modern labour realities.

“In this regard, I appeal to all relevant authorities to expedite the passage of the reviewed labour laws, ensuring that they reflect current realities and global best practices.

“Additionally, I urge that the National Labour Advisory Council be resuscitated and remain active, as its role in fostering constructive engagement among social partners is invaluable in promoting industrial harmony and sustainable economic development.”

