Independence: Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Working Visit 

President Bola Tinubu on Friday arrived in Lagos on a working visit to the former seat of government, shortly after attending the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Oyo State.

The visit comes as Nigeria prepares for a low-key celebration of its 65th Independence Anniversary.

While in Lagos, Tinubu is scheduled to hold strategic meetings with key players in Nigeria’s private sector as well as senior government officials to discuss economic and developmental priorities.

The President is also expected to travel to Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, to commission several landmark projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

As part of activities marking the Independence Anniversary, Tinubu will inaugurate the remodelled National Theatre in Lagos, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate.