Independence: Time To Reintroduce Nigeria As True Giant Of Africa – Reps

The House of Representatives has said it is time to reassert Nigeria”s enviable position as the giant of Africa even as the lawmakers join their constituents across the country to celebrate the 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Spokesman for the House, Hon. Akon Rotimi in a statement said “Themed ‘Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity”, this year’s anniversary presents us with another opportunity as a people to reflect on the hope of unity, peace, and shared prosperity bequeathed to us by the founders of our dear country”.

He said “Patriots of yesteryears shaped the path to the freedom we hold dear as a people today. Many of them are no longer with us, while a few are now old and grey. But their sacrifices and the foundation they laid remain evergreen. We celebrate them and their legacy, and we pray that their labours will never be in vain.

“Today, as we celebrate yet another Independence Anniversary, we, as both leaders and the led, are reminded of the immense responsibility on us in this new dispensation, to set aside our differences and work together to achieve a country that works for all, where no one is left behind.

“Our diversity must be our greatest strength, and our youthful population, as well as the judicious utilisation of our vast human and natural resources, must power our reintroduction to the world as the true giant of Africa whose time for full expression has come”

Rotimi notes that as the ‘People’s Parliament’, the House of Representatives is not unmindful of the numerous challenges we are facing at this time. The 10th Assembly remains committed to contributing to the development of our great country, as our predecessors of previous assemblies have done, many of whom continue in service in various capacities in the executive arm of government.

“We reiterate our commitment to working with all stakeholders to achieve a reasonable living wage for workers, and to ensure the executive arm of government expedites palliative measures to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on vulnerable Nigerians.

“As we wish all Nigerians a happy 63rd Independence Anniversary, we use this opportunity to once again appeal to organised labour to rethink their decision to embark on their intended strike action in the coming days, as we all work together in the best interest of long-term growth, stability, and shared prosperity*