Independence: Reduce Food Prices, End Insecurity – CAN Tells Tinubu

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive steps to stabilise the economy by ensuring effective regulation of food prices.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, made the call in his message to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary. He urged Nigerians to commit the country and its leaders into God’s hands and to seek divine intervention for an end to the prevailing insecurity and economic hardship.

“As a body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) believes the challenges, though enormous, are surmountable. By the grace of God, there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“I want to join my voice with millions of Nigerians to call on our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make frantic efforts to stabilise the economy and ensure the security of lives and property, especially in areas affected by banditry.

“Mr. President, as you plan to boost the economy of the country, we look forward to increased trade, falling food prices, declining inflation, a strengthened currency, and growing external reserves.”

Bishop Yohanna also appealed to Nigerlites to intensify prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state.

While congratulating the “Farmer Governor” of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and all well-meaning Nigerlites on the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, he urged the governor to remain resolute in ensuring the security of lives and livelihoods, and to pursue the New Niger Agenda to the benefit of all.

He further encouraged Christians not to dwell solely on the negatives, but to reflect on God’s mercies and favour, and to be thankful for the nation’s unity despite its many challenges.