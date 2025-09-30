Independence: Olatunde-Badmus Charges FG On Salary Earners’ Welfare

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Dr. Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, has urged the Federal Government to urgently review the welfare of salary earners, noting that their income has not kept pace with the realities of the nation’s evolving economy.

Speaking in Iragbiji, Osun State, during a programme organised to celebrate the 71st birthday of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Badmus observed that while infrastructural development is visible across many states, civil servants remain economically disadvantaged compared to artisans and labourers.

“If you employ any labourer today, the labourer will take ₦10,000 per day. But look at someone in the civil service — he does not earn ₦10,000 per day. He does not earn the ₦250,000 averagely that a labourer will earn in a month. The Federal Government has to look into this area,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government for steps taken to stabilise the economy, pointing to the improving naira-dollar exchange rate and infrastructural strides nationwide, but stressed the need for urgent relief for civil servants to improve their welfare and purchasing power.

Turning his attention to Oyetola, Badmus described the minister as a performer and unifier, applauding his inclusive approach to political appointments across all zones of Osun State.

“The best prayer is to wish him happy birthday and then wish him more successful years in good health. The Honourable Minister has been doing well; he has been able to penetrate into various homes of Osun. He is someone that is easygoing, he is a performer, he is all in all,” he stated.

Badmus further praised Oyetola’s credibility and leadership, noting the presence of Islamic leaders from across the state who offered prayers for him during the birthday celebration.