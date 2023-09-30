Independence: Nothing to Celebrate Until We Change Our Constitution to Federalism –Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, contends that the military coup of 1966 remains the origin of numerous challenges afflicting the country. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the elder statesman and lawyer, emphasiss the imperative for Nigerians to have the autonomy to decide on their preferred mode of governance. Excerpts:

63 years after independence, do you think Nigeria has something to celebrate economically, politically and socially?

I don’t think we have anything to celebrate because we are not where we should be and we have been unlucky to have bad leaders, particularly since the past eight years. Our economy, politics and welfare have been going from bad to worse and we are now at the precipice. Our leaders have been selfish, they have been introducing programmes for themselves and care less for the common man. They cannot change until we change the present constitution of the country.

Going down memory lane, some people are saying that may be we were not ripe for independence when we did …

We were ripe for independence, those saying that were probably born after the 1966 coup d’etat, when the military took over power from civilians. We were ripe for independence then, our leaders got it right in the First Republic. We were under the right constitution, we were living happily together and we were competing among ourselves with programmes.

The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo built the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State and other monuments as the Premier of the then Western Region, while the late Ahmadu Bello built a university and other structures until the military came in 1966. The military interegnum was the beginning of our woes.

They introduced this rotten constitution, which was done without our consent. That is where the problem lies. These people don’t know how the whole thing started. It is arrant nonsense to say we were not ripe for independence, when we did. We were just unlucky with the people that took over power from our leaders.

What of the events that led to the coup, when people felt that the politicians played into the hands of the military …

They are talking like those that were born after the war. Those who supported the coup are regretting it now. We thought that the politicians were corrupt, and these people were just taking 10% then. As good as they were, we were complaining that they were corrupt. But the rulers that came after that were not taking 10%, they were taking 300%, and that is why we are where we are now.

Those are the people that we should blame. Those of us who witnessed the First Republic and saw what the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did in the West, what Ahmadu Bello did in the north and what the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and the late Michael Okpara did in the East won’t talk like that at all. But those who came after the military had bastardised the country are the ones that are thinking that we were not ripe for independence, when we got it. No, we were very ripe for it when we did.

The people that took over after the coup brought us to where we are now. We are a very rich country with human and natural resources. We used to say that former president Goodluck Jonathan was corrupt, but look at what happened under former president Muhammadu Buhari, you found corruption in a worse state with impunity.

Until we go back to the bases, do the right thing and call a spade a spade, tell those who are corrupt that they are corrupt, we will not go far. When Chief Awolowo was ruling the western region, the then prime minister of Great Britain said that he could rule any part of the western world by his performances, it’s on record. That was after independence, Awolowo’s performances were so super.

He did the first television station in Africa, he provided free education, which people now say is impossible. He did integrated rural development and did so many things until the military came in and brought in their looting government.

What do we say about the belief that our problem started in 1914, when the northern and southern protectorates that later became Nigeria were joined together by Lord Lugard. Chief Awolowo was also quoted to have said that Nigeria is not a country, but a mere geographical expression, how would you react to this?

That was in the past, it is true that they joined us together without our consent, but that was rectified in 1954 during the London Constitutional Conference. It is true that Chief Awolowo warned them that they could not rule a multinational, multilingual, and multicultural nation under a unitary form of government, and we agreed on federalism in the same year. That, way we distributing our resources through resource control. So, don’t bastardise or falsify issues.

But, how do we get out of all these?

Whoever is there now should change the Constitution to federalism and then we will start from there. There is nothing they can do at the federal level. Those of us, who are supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, it is not because we just want him to become president, we want him to go there and change the system of corruption.

He would be able to do it for the youths of the country not for those who have monopolised the government and put it in their pockets to go there. Let us change the constitution to federalism where each federating state would develop at its own pace, where the regional governments would be co-ordinate to the federal government.

There is no question of any region going to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory to collect money. You manage your resources and give some money to the federal government.

What is your advise to the National Assembly generally on what you are saying?

Which National Assembly, the assembly you made under the military constitution, what can we say about them, change the constitution first. The National Assembly is a product of bad government and bad constitution. It is when you do this that we can have a better Nigeria.

What do you think the judiciary can do to help our system in this situation?

The judiciary is also a product of the constitution. Some of them have also been corrupted and there is nothing they can do. When former president Muhammadu Buhari got into office, he retired the people that were there and put his people there. Those systems are rotten and they should be discarded. Let us start on a clean slate.

What do you think should be done about our electoral system and are you recommending another constitutional conference to change our constitution?

Of course, when I said change the constitution, will I change it alone? That is the bottom line, let all the stakeholders in the country come together and that is why some people have recommended that the 2014 National Conference should be looked into and the recommendations of a former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai should also be looked into. Put them together and we will get a new constitution.

What do you think are the highpoints of our celebration on October 1, 2023?

There is no highpoint other than to tell some of these people to get away, they cannot do anything right under this rotten constitution, everything is corrupt. You are giving the people palliatives and the rich are the ones taking them instead of the common man.

The fear is that even if we change our constitution, and we don’t change our orientation and value system it would still be the same thing …

Nothing is wrong with our orientation, don’t mind those people that are saying that. We are going to change the constitution according to what we want in the country, not using an imposed constitution. The people that don’t want us to change the constitution are the people talking about attitude, what attitude?

How will that affect the constitution. Don’t deceive yourself, go to the roots, let the people who own the country agree on a constitution. Call the ethnic nationalities together and let them agree on what they want.

Can you please be specific on the areas that should be covered, we have been talking about state police, resource control and others?

When you want to change the constitution, change everything, forget about the items. Go to the roots and change everything, we are just living in denial, don’t be specific.

Are you saying that we have nothing to celebrate on October 1 as a nation?

Nothing at all. If there is anything to celebrate, let whoever is there now sum up the courage and do it. Chief Afe Babalola said that if there is will, let us bring the 2014 Constitutional Conference, and take the recommendations of Malam Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), put them together and in two or three weeks we will get a new constitution and move on. Under that, we can now conduct a new election, we will get a new electoral law and everything would change fundamentally.