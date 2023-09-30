Independence: Nigeria Will Be Great Again – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Nigerians as they celebrate the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, saying the country would be great again.

While calling on fellow citizens and compatriots to keep hope in the country alive, the speaker said doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed.

Despite the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, Speaker Abbas noted that the country still has the prospect and potential to reclaim its leadership position in the comity of nations, especially with its abundant human and natural resources.

He urged organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday over issues bothering welfare.

He said embarking on a nationwide indefinite strike at this time would do the country no good. Rather, Speaker Abbas said, it would only aggravate the situation at hand.

He said organized labour should reason with the Federal Government and put the strike on hold by cooperating with the authorities so that all issues would be resolved amicably.

Again, he called for a return to the negotiating table by the leadership of the unions, noting that continued dialogue with the government would achieve greater and long-lasting results.

The speaker also decried the brain drain being suffered by the country, stating that only Nigerians can rebuild their country to make its pasture greener. He, therefore, urged young Nigerians to be more patriotic, using their talents and skills to develop their country.

Speaker Abbas said with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the introduction of revolutionary policies and programmes, the government stands a better chance of winning the confidence of not just the youth but all citizens of the country.

While calling for support and prayers for the tiers and arms of the governments at all levels, the speaker expressed optimism that the future is bright for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Abbas also restated the readiness of the 10th House to accelerate the consideration and passage of legislation that will aid the growth and development of the country.