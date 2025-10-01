Independence: Nigeria On Course For Greatness Under Tinubu – Abiodun

…Says citizens’ support needed in nation building

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the country is currently experiencing a rebirth as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated capacity in making decisions that were avoided by past leaders.

He also emphasized that the president’s economic blueprint reflects the urgent needs of Nigerians and the global realities of the 21st century.

Governor Abiodun, who spoke at the 65th National Day Celebration held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, said that Nigeria would be stronger if citizens work and cooperate with governments in the course of nation building.

He stated that the task of nation building is enormous, hence the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, and social status, to work with governments to realize the objective.

He said: “The theme of the celebration, ‘All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,’ was timely and instructive for Nigeria to work together for a greater nation.”

“Building a stronger Nigeria is not the sole responsibility of the government; it is a collective duty of every Nigerian at home and abroad.”

The governor noted that as the gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity and transformative future, Ogun State remains a proud contributor to the nation’s project, as its history is intertwined with that of the country’s history through the activities and struggles of its forebearers.

Governor Abiodun maintained that his administration has executed and transformatively delivered on its electoral promises to demonstrate that ‘government is not about political promises or empty power-point projects,’ noting that his administration has moved from plan to action.

He said the celebration is a historic milestone in the life of the nation, as it afforded the people of the State an opportunity to join their compatriots across the country and in the diaspora to create a nation of resilience, unity, and hope.

“It is not only marking the passage of time but reaffirming the collective resolve to choose freedom, unity, and shared prosperity envisioned by our founding fathers,” he stated.

Democracy, the governor said, remains the bedrock of nation building as it empowers citizens to have a voice in governance and strengthens accountability, adding that it also serves as a stabilizing force and platform for inclusive development.

“Despite our economic challenges, our democracy continues to evolve as democracy remains our surest path to stability, prosperity, and unity,” the governor concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, said the numerous challenges facing the country are an indication that Nigeria is growing, urging Nigerians to stop complaining and start doing the right thing to take the nation to its destination.

Chief Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu said Nigeria is on the verge of overcoming its challenges, hence the need for continued prayers for the country.

Former Military Governor of the State, Major-General Seidu Balogun (rtd), said his two years at the helm of affairs was a time to start building from small to greater things, commending the past and present Chief Executives for their efforts in making the State an industrial hub of the nation.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, admonished Nigerians to stop cursing the country and to pray for her socio-economic recovery, adding that with the various reforms of the federal government, the country is on the right track to recovery.

Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, said the country would achieve greatness if the people would work together and stop saying negative things about the nation.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, in his opening remarks, said the gathering was to mark the 65th Independence of Nigeria and to appreciate God for His mercy.