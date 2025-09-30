Independence: Let’s Rekindle Our Hope, Renew Commitment To Nationhood – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In his message, Kalu urged citizens to rekindle their hope and renew their commitment to building a nation that works for everyone.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since independence, Kalu acknowledged the nation’s challenges but expressed optimism about its progress toward greatness. He emphasised the importance of the Renewed Hope Agenda, initiated by President Tinubu, and encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and work together to harness the country’s diversity, resilience, and determination for national development.

The Deputy Speaker described the Renewed Hope Agenda as embodying the collective aspirations for a prosperous Nigeria, where citizens can thrive and opportunities abound. He stressed that collaborative efforts remain key to building a nation that reflects the dreams of the country’s founding fathers.

Kalu also reaffirmed his commitment to serving Nigerians and contributing to national growth as a federal lawmaker, assuring that the Parliament will continue to prioritize people-oriented legislation.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, we reflect on our nation’s journey, achievements, and challenges. This milestone reminds us of the sacrifices made by our forebears and the collective efforts towards nation-building.

“As a representative of the people, I’m honoured to reaffirm my commitment to serving Nigerians and contributing to our nation’s growth.

“I have faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which embodies our collective aspirations for a Nigeria where citizens thrive, opportunities abound, and our nation takes its rightful place globally. It’s a call to action for us to work together, harnessing our diversity, resilience, and determination.

“As we mark this significant day, let’s rekindle our hope, renew our commitment, and work tirelessly towards building a Nigeria that reflects the dreams of our founding fathers. Together, we can achieve greatness.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary! May God bless Nigeria and guide us towards a prosperous tomorrow, anchored on the principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”