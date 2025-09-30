Independence: Jonathan Urges Nigerians To Stay Hopeful

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful despite ongoing challenges, urging citizens to continue believing in the nation’s potential as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message released on Tuesday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan emphasized that the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s journey, its achievements, and the possibilities ahead.

“Our nation marks another significant milestone in its journey to nationhood. As we celebrate 65 years of independence from colonial rule, this moment offers us an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey of nation-building; on the challenges we have faced, and on the vast possibilities that still lie ahead,” he stated.

Jonathan acknowledged the hurdles facing the country, including insecurity, economic disparities, and institutional inefficiencies. Yet, he called on Nigerians not to lose faith, highlighting the country’s abundant resources, cultural richness, and the ingenuity of its people as key drivers of future progress.

He urged citizens to embrace patriotism, unity, and optimism, stressing that “the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast.”

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence from colonial rule, Jonathan’s message underscores the need for collective resilience and belief in the nation’s enormous potential.