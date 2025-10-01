Independence: Fubara Felicitates Tinubu, Nigerians At 65

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has extended warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu, and Nigerians across the world on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message released on Wednesday, Fubara described the anniversary as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s political journey, urging citizens at home and in the diaspora to continue working together to promote peace, unity, and national development.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed the collective responsibility of leaders and citizens to steer the nation toward progress and prosperity.

He said, “Providence has entrusted us with the responsibility of navigating the course of the nation and initiating policies to spur development and a better life for the people.”

He emphasized the importance of sustaining democracy, fostering peaceful coexistence, and deepening unity among Nigerians as the country celebrates 65 years of independence.

The Rivers State Governor joined millions of Nigerians to offer prayers for continued peace, unity, and the strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.

He said, “On this anniversary, we join all Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and the sustenance of democracy in our country. May God continue to give us the wisdom and strength to positively impact and uplift the nation.”

Fubara also commended the resilience of Nigerians over the years and expressed optimism that, with collective effort and good leadership, Nigeria can achieve greater heights.