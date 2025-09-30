Independence: Focus On Bright Future, Abbas Congratulates Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Nigerians as the country marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, urging citizens to remain optimistic and focus on the bright future ahead.

In his congratulatory message, Abbas noted that Nigeria has come a long way through a chequered history, while the years ahead promise greater unity and prosperity for all.

While acknowledging that God has blessed the country with immeasurable human and natural resources, the Speaker called for collective efforts by all stakeholders towards building “a nation of our dreams, regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences.”

Abbas expressed confidence that Nigeria remains on the right path with the ongoing implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also reaffirmed his belief that the country remains the Giant of Africa and is poised to reclaim its position as the biggest economy on the continent.

The Speaker urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by prevailing security and socio-economic challenges, calling instead for more prayers, patriotism, and law-abiding conduct.

He assured citizens of the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to accountable leadership, good governance, and the delivery of democratic dividends, especially at the grassroots level.