Independence: FG To Celebrate 250 Top Performing Nigerians

The Federal Government is set to honour 250 outstanding Nigerians across various sectors for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and patriotism as part of activities marking the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imhohiosen, the honour will be conferred through the launch of a groundbreaking Compendium of 250 Top Performers in Nigeria in collaboration with OyanaHealth Limited.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the project, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the initiative as a historic and remarkable documentation that celebrates resilience, innovation, and patriotism among Nigerians.

“This initiative presents a timely opportunity to reflect, project, and celebrate the values of resilience, innovation, and patriotism that define the Nigerian spirit,” Akume said.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary overseeing the General Services Office, Mallam Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, Akume said the compendium would showcase Nigeria’s immense human capital and provide a platform to inspire youth towards greatness and renewed commitment to national unity and development.

He added that the project will also highlight key government achievements and the contributions of 11 top-performing state governors. Additional features of the celebration include a national quiz competition, patriotic musical performances, creative and innovation exhibitions, and a music concert.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Nadungu Gagare, noted that the compendium would serve as both a historic record and strategic tool to inspire emerging talents and promote credible narratives about Nigeria’s achievements. He said the initiative would celebrate excellence in governance and honour distinguished Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The convener of the compendium and CEO of OyanaHealth Ltd, Jennifer Chinyelu Obiasor, said the project—aptly themed Nigeria Celebrates—aims to spotlight 250 outstanding Nigerians across the globe who are making remarkable strides in fields such as medicine, business, sports, entertainment, technology, and diplomacy.