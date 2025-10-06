Independence: Despite Challenges, There’s No Nation Like Nigeria, Says Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye yesterday praised Nigerians for their resilience and joy amid the many challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service in Ebute Metta to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, he said Nigerians hold the record as some of the happiest people in the world.

Preaching on the theme “King of Kings,” Adeboye urged Nigerians to submit wholly to God’s authority, stressing that true greatness and limitless promotion come only through divine elevation.

He said: “You know by the grace of God I’ve travelled practically throughout the whole world from where the sun rises to where the sun sets. “I can say this with all boldness. There’s hardly any nation on earth like Nigeria. “Oh yes, we have our problems. But you know we hold the world record as the happiest people on earth.

“We somehow, no matter how difficult the situation is, we know how to laugh. “One day, some of my children and I were in a shop in Britain, and we were discussing and of course, we were laughing and one white lady came to me and said, ‘Your laughter makes me laugh.’ “I smiled. I said, ‘You don’t know anything’.

We laugh at whatever. “No matter the situation, the day when you will no longer be able to laugh will never come in your life. “So those of you who are listening to me all over the world, help me thank God for Nigeria. Help me thank God for Nigeria. We are very wonderful people.”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the service, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to service while calling for residents’ prayers and cooperation. He said: “We’ve been on this journey for over six years now. And we’re thinking that we still have a lot to offer.

“But God Almighty will make every of our requests to make it answer in Jesus’ name. “On behalf of members of my cabinet and all of our workers in Lagos, our colleagues who have all come, we want to assure you of something, that this government is a committed one.”