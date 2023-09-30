Independence Day: Audaciously Patriotic in Green

As Nigeria marks 63rd independence anniversary tomorrow, ensure you remain patriotic in your style and there is no better way to do that than wearing green. There are so many things going on this season and for the most part, everyone is trying to figure out what they should do to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence.

While some might choose to stay home and host a feast for their friends and family, others may want to venture out and enjoy all that Nigerian hospitality has to offer.

If you’re thinking about hitting up your favorite venue this Independence Day weekend, simply slay in a green dress and be ready to enjoy all the fun. 1st October is a day of celebration for Nigerians all over the world. It marks the day that Nigeria gained its independence from British colonial rule.

Nigerians love to dress up and look their best, so make sure you look your best in green this Independence Day. From sage green hues to lime and mint shades, green clothing has you covered this season. Step out in a statement bright green dress paired with white and a matching micro-bag, or keep things casual in a green loungewear set teamed with chunky trainers and simple gold hoops.

TIPS

When you’re styling multiple green items together, you can use fit to add dimension and flatter your figure.

When it comes to colors that go with green, any combination looks good when it’s worn with excitement and confidence.

One of the best things about dining out on Independence Day is being able to catch up with old friends and family. Make sure you take advantage of this and enjoy the wonderful company around you.

If you’re dining out alone, don’t be afraid to make new friends! This is a great opportunity to meet new people and learn about different cultures.

Keep makeup and accessories simple and classy.