Independence Day: Adeleke Reiterates Commitment To Inclusive Govt

…calls for prayers, unity

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on Nigerians to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country.

This was just as the Governor reiterated his determination to run an inclusive government, promising not to disappoint residents of the state who voted for him massively during the last gubernatorial election.

The Governor stated this in his message to the people of Osun State and Nigeria to commemorate the 2023 Independence Day celebration.

Adeleke while acknowledging the unfavourable prevailing economic and security situation across the country urged all political, religious, traditional and business leaders to unite purposely to find lasting solutions in line with the vision of the past heroes who fought hard for national independence.

“We are currently in a difficult situation; the precarious economic situation is affecting everyone. This is our reality and we must face it. As leaders, we must collaborate to find lasting solutions irrespective of our cultural, religious, political and social affiliations. We must also seek divine intervention from God, I believe in prayer so I will always urge us to continue to pray”

“We must look back to find the purpose behind the vision of our founding fathers who fought for our independence. The leaders must be committed to the progress of our society and the followers must be responsible to hold the leaders accountable. We must all play our roles for the sake of prosperity.

“As the Governor of the people, I have enshrined the culture of transparency and accountability in the governance of the affairs of Osun state, I have assembled a strong team of professionals from different fields. In fulfilment of my open governance agenda, I will be hosting the first edition of IPADE IMOLE in the coming days”

“At IPADE IMOLE, I will be giving a full report of my stewardship directly to the people of Osun state. I shall be opening the governance book of the state for everyone to see. I am determined to run an all-inclusive government that is owned by the people and truly for the people.”

“On my part as the leader of the government of Osun state, I am determined to repay the faith reposed on me by the people of Osun with their votes. By voting overwhelmingly for me, the Osun people sought a more responsive and more accountable leader, one who sees the office as a privilege.

“In the spirit of celebrating the Independence Day, I urge the people of Osun state to continue to pray for the success of our administration while we remain steadfast in our development agenda that is pro-people and pro-good governance” the statement concluded.