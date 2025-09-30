Independence: Continental Hotels Commends Nation’s Journey Of Resilience

As Nigeria celebrates her 65th Independence Anniversary, Continental Hotels has extended its felicitations to the government and people of Nigeria, commending the nation’s remarkable journey of resilience, culture, and innovation over the decades.

In a statement signed by its Group General Manager, Karl Hala, the hotel group described the anniversary as more than a celebration of history, but a renewed commitment to the future.

“More than a celebration of history, today is a commitment to the future, a future where Nigerian hospitality stands tall as a beacon of African excellence,” the statement read.

The management emphasized that the strength of Nigeria lies in its people, a vibrant, energetic, and tech-driven generation poised to redefine global hospitality.

“At Continental Hotels, we believe the strength of Nigeria lies in its people, an energetic, vibrant, and high-tech generation ready to redefine global hospitality. That is why we are investing not just in buildings and infrastructure, but in developing Nigeria’s youth, championing authentic culture, and delivering farm-to-plate experiences that place Nigerian cuisine on the world stage,” it stated.

Continental Hotels also expressed gratitude for the opportunities Nigeria has provided for its growth, noting its contribution to the country’s economy through its leadership in the hospitality sector. With Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel, the group has played a significant role in driving economic activity, business tourism, and cultural promotion.

“This year, our story has been one of remarkable transformation,” the statement added, unveiling several key milestones achieved by the group.

In Abuja, the unveiling of the Deluxe Rooms in Tower 2A introduced a new standard of comfort and style, while upgrades to the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, including advanced soundproof partitioning have strengthened the capital’s position as a hub for global business events.

The group also announced the deployment of WiFi 7 infrastructure across its hotels, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, ensuring seamless, world-class connectivity for business and leisure travellers.

In both Abuja and Lagos, Continental Hotels rolled out Technogym-powered wellness facilities, featuring Nigeria’s first Group Cycle formats, Excite Live personalized training, and the Selection 900 virtual strength coach, setting a new benchmark for fitness and lifestyle in Nigerian hospitality.

These achievements have earned the group notable recognitions in 2025: Abuja Continental received the Capital City Excellence Award, while Lagos Continental, an enduring landmark in the commercial capital, was honoured with the Timeless Elegance Award.

Looking to the future, Continental Hotels reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation through a new initiative tagged “Going Artisan All Out.”

“Looking ahead, we are ‘Going Artisan All Out’, committing to authentic, sustainable farm-to-table dining that supports Nigerian farmers, promotes local agriculture, and delivers unforgettable experiences to world travellers,” the statement noted.

The group concluded by expressing optimism about Nigeria’s future, aligning its vision with the nation’s ongoing transformation.

“As Nigeria continues its transformation, so do we. Together, we are building a future where hospitality is more than service, it is excellence, authenticity, and connection. Proudly Nigerian, proudly African.”