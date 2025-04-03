Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday tendered an unreserved apology to Lagosians who were left stranded in hours-long gridlock on Wednesday, April 2, owing to the repair work going on at the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the closure of the Independence Bridge for repair work left thousands of Lagosians grounded in the area between Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other government officials, apologised to Lagosians over the traffic situation, saying more should have been done in communicating with residents of the state over the development.

He said, “First, I think what is appropriate is really to first tender apologies to all our citizens and to all Lagosians for the very, very difficult, erroneous practices that we experienced in the last 24 hours in the city and within the island of Lagos.

“I think this apology is important so that we can take full responsibility as a government, both at the national and sub-national levels, for just taking our people through an unfortunate incident.

“It was all well intended, it was all for good causes, and it was all for us to avert a future disaster that was waiting to happen.”

