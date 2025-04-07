Independence Bridge: FG Assures On Stability, Warns Against Misuse

Share

The Federal Government on Sunday said that the temporary repair work on Independence Bridge in Lagos State was proving to be a permanent solution.

It gave the assurance that the bridge’s stability was being closely monitored. The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ engagement on Section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Umahi said: “On the Independence Bridge in Lagos, let me assure that the temporary work is turning out to be the permanent work. “We have been observing it, and we have not noticed any settlement.

In three weeks, if there is no settlement, that is the end of the job.” The minister said that inspections under the bridge indicated that four pile caps needed repairs, adding that the contractor had been directed to begin work on them.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

