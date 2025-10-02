Independence: BPP Reaffirms Commitment To Promoting Best Procurement Practices

The Bureau of Public Procurement(BPP) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering best procurement practices, and promoting trust and accountability in managing public resources.

Dr Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of BPP, said this in his Independence Day message on Wednesday in Abuja. “The BPP extends warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on our Nation’s Independence Day.

“As we commemorate this milestone, we reflect on our collective journey towards building institutions that uphold Fairness, Accountability, Competition, Transparency, Integrity, Value-forMoney and Efficiency (FACTIVE) in procurement processes.

“While progress has been made, we remain committed to advancing procurement reforms that transform our nation and meet the aspirations of our collective dreams.

“The BPP reaffirms its commitment to fostering best practices, promoting trust and accountability in the management of public resources in alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Adedokun said that on the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary, the bureau was rededicating itself to achieving the President’s shared goals and national commitment. “We wish Mr President uncommon strength, wisdom, and divine guidance as he leads our nation towards a brighter future,” he said.