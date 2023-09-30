Independence Anniversary: ‘We Can’t Celebrate in Hardship, Poverty’

Tomorrow, Sunday, October 1, 2023, marks the 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria from colonial rule. The day is however being celebrated with mixed feelings. While some Nigerians believe that the nation has something to celebrate after the exit of the colonial masters, others believe that the journey has not been palatable despite the nation being ruled by Nigerians.

‘Constitution not working, Nigerians un- lucky with bad leaders -Adebanjo, Utiomi, others An elder statesman and the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebano, was the first to fire a salvo on the anniversary, saying there is nothing to celebrate, because Nigeria is not where it should be, and that it has been unlucky with leaders.

Stressing that the nation’s economy had been going from bad to worse, Adebanjo lamented that the country is at the precipice. The nonagenarian also disagreed with the notion that Nigeria was not ripe for independence in 1960, arguing that those saying s0 were probably born after the 1966 coup, which saw the incursion of the military into the polity.

“Our leaders have been selfish; they have been introducing programmes for themselves and care less about the common man. They cannot change until we change the present constitution of the country.” “We were ripe for independence in 1960, our leaders got it right in the First Republic.

We were under the right constitution; we were living happily together, and we were competing among ourselves with programmes. “The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo built the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State and other monuments as the Premier of the then Western Region. The late Sir Ahmadu Bello built a university and other structures until the military came in 1966.

The military interregnum was the beginning of our woes. “They introduced this rotten constitution, which was done without our consent. That is where the problem lies. These people don’t know how the whole thing started. It is arrant nonsense to say we were not ripe for independence. We were just unlucky with the people that took over from our leaders,” he said.

In the same vein, renowned Professor of Political Economy and a management expert, Pat Utomi, said things are getting worse and could make the people realise what they don’t want to see again. “A system of government driven by criminal elements, a system of government where there is hypocrisy, but we should be able to see the good in the bad things that are happening to us as a nation.”

According to him, another positive development in Nigeria is that the awareness of young people, whom he said constitutes the majority, has increased significantly, arguing that though it is good for the country, how they apply it would however determine the future. Utomi said: “We have increased the consciousness of young people, not just about politics, but into entrepreneurial advances for the future of our country.

Look at what they are doing in our culture through entertainment. Even if you see them in the Diaspora, I lived in the United States in the 70s and most of the people from Nigeria then worked as taxi drivers. But today, I go to Chicago, and I don’t know whether I am in Lagos because the television anchor has a Nigerian name, a football star has a Nigerian name, a correspondent has a Nigerian name, which is how much Nigerians have shown that the country is a country of talents.

Government fell into the hands of some people who don’t think. All they think of is what they can put in their pockets, they think of it as an opportunity to control power and make some money. Yes, we need a constitution, where the people can enjoy their sovereignty, but the current constitution lies with the individuals, who hold power.”

The President of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), Alex Omotehinse, who also spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said Nigeria is not where it should be after 63 years of independence, saying that it is as good as nothing has happened. Omotehinse stated that Nigeria is blessed with natural resources but that it is still lagging behind due to bad leadership, adding that there are several African countries that are smaller than Nigeria that are doing well.

“Our prayers are that God in His infinite mercy would look upon Nigeria, forgive us our sins and allow Nigerians to choose a leader, who can be a real servant of the people, not these elements that found their ways or paid their ways into the corridors of power,” he said. He however argued that since the current marriage of being a nation is not working, the government should allow those who are seeking secession to move.

He said: “The way forward is for the government to listen to those agitating and if they insist, they should be allowed to go. We should amend our constitution and electoral act such that all pre-election and post-election matters must have been addressed before any elected official is sworn in.”

63 years of missed opportunities, triumph of mediocre -ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) described the last 63 years as that of missed opportunities and triumph of mediocre leadership which has led to the prevailing situation in the country. ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba however told Saturday Telegraph that generally Nigeria has fared well in general. “Despite the daunting problems, we have remained intact as a country, even if not a nation, as some are inclined to say.”

The spokesman who highlighted the good side of the country, said, “we have the largest economy in Africa, we remain a force to reckon with on the African continent. Our large population is a plus and in human resources, we have some of the best brains. Nigerians are all over the world doing very well in almost all areas of human endeavours.

“We have a vibrant press, and some will say too vibrant, equalled by not more than just one out of the 53 old countries in Africa. We have managed to overcome daunting political and social problems that could bring other countries down. Our politics, as acrimonious as it seems, has not declined into full dictatorship and authoritarian one-man- rule, has been the case in many African countries.

Dit- to for infrastructure. Despite our challenges, our judiciary is vibrant”. He however said Nigeria could have fared better. “There have been many missed opportunities, much wastage, the triumph of mediocre leadership, corruption, insecurity, etc., that have stopped Nigeria from being much greater than we are. You can say we certainly could have done much better in all the areas I have listed above.

“Indeed, if we are to assess ourselves, the score will like- ly be 47%-50% a pass, a poor one, but still a pass. We should have been able to score 60%- 70% overall by now. So there’s much more that can be.

‘Ashamed and sorry that Nigeria has nothing to celebrate’

Chief Nduka Eya, a former secretary general of pan Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said Nigeria remains a huge disappointment as a country once envisioned by the founding fathers to be the giant of Africa and hope of the black race. Eya, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti State, expressed regrets that at 85, he has seen Nigeria retrogress and degenerate into a near irredeemable state of hopelessness.

He lamented: “I am 85-year-old, that means I was 22 when Nigeria gained independence in 1960. I’m ashamed and sorry that at 63, this country has nothing to celebrate. Let politicians stop fooling us; the courts are not ready to correct anything, we cannot hold a credible election. “The leaders are behaving as if they dropped from outer space. They don’t gauge the feelings of the people; 99 percent of Nigerians are facing hardship.

Somebody who receives N30, 000 a month, how does he survive? “And all our courts are interested in is just to remind them that there is a court order not to go on strike. What do they want the people to do? Did we vote for them to punish Nigerians? Do they know how ordinary Nigerians feel? “This is not the Nigeria we were brought up in. The latest is that a governor is finding a job for his children in Canada, and he is not ashamed to be saying that on radio and we are clapping for him”.

PANDEF: Tinubu must work for Nigeria

Also lending his voice, the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Ken Robinson said there is need to commend and congratulate all Nigerians on the Nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary. “Is there any reason to congratulate ourselves, the answer is Yes! Are there challenges, yes, definitely yes.

PANDEF acknowledges the hardship and suffering Nigerians are going through, coupled with the challenges of insecurity, youth unemployment, and corruption, amidst the harsh economic strains on the populace, particularly, in recent years. “Regrettably, Nigeria’s journey to nationhood and its socio-economic development have been constrained by structural defects. As some have inferred, Nigeria was a forced marriage.

“There have been need- less coups and disruptions of the governance process – and there was an unfortunate civil war. That war ended over fifty years ago, but sadly, we are still fighting wars in our hearts and minds – wars of grim bitterness, hatred, and vengefulness. “The Nation has continued to witness violent conflicts in various parts. The cleavages of ethnocentrism, sectionalism, and parochialism have persisted over the years.

Thus, dilating the foundational fault lines. “What is needed? The task to get Nigeria out of the present quagmire, and to put the country on the path of develthat of the government alone; it’s a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens. We must reappraise ourselves and provide answers to some serious questions. This country belongs to all of us, and therefore, we must all contribute our parts to make it work.

“However, the government must lead the way by demonstrating greater commitment to democratic governance, and become more inclusive, fairer, and equitable in the distribution of programs, projects, and policies, likewise, in appointments. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to demonstrate and reassure Nigerians of his administration’s sincere commitment to the wellbeing of all Nigerians; north, south, east, or west; irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

“It’s clear that the President inherited a massive governance burden but he must deal with the situations forthrightly, with sincerity of purpose and strong political will. He must work for the good of all Nigerians! “At this point, it may be necessary to restate our call for the Restructuring of the country, to correct some of the fundamental imbalances. He stated.

INC: Middle class eroded; poverty increased

Also, the national publicity secretary of Ijaw National Congress, Ezonebi Oyake- meagbegha said not much has been achieved as a country while noting that the economy has been seriously battered, and that the middle class has been completely eroded, with poverty rate increased. He said: “All the sectors of the economy are affected one way or the other. Be it the educational sector, health, security, etc. Inflation has increased, and the present GDP is 6.5%. The dollar now exchanges for N1000.00 or more in the parallel market. The South- South region suffers most in all of these.

“All the old roads in this region are dilapidated, no new constructions, no real show of federal presence in this region, and no meaningful employment for youths in this region, which has caused youth restiveness and aggression. “Generally, no meaningful development in this region over these 63 years of independence, considering that this region contributes the most in terms of revenue for the country.

“Why we are still in this state, is because the cost of governance is so high, looting of public funds, high level of corruption, etc., and No commitment to leadership. The government should reduce the cost of governance, fight corruption. “The dependence on only crude oil has affected the country the most, the government should diversify, concentrate more on agriculture, and encourage the establishment of more SMEs, local production should be encouraged. “The refineries should be fixed, and also encouraged local refining of petroleum products by individuals that can afford to do so.

There is every reason to celebrate – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that Nigeria needs to celebrate for remaining one indivisible country after 63 years as a country in spite of the challenges facing the people. Speaking on the Independent Anniversary of the country, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President of the AYCF told Saturday Telegraph that the people should celebrate being together, adding that the challenges will soon be a thing of the past.

Shettima said: “How far we have come in the last 63 years is something, if we are to talk about that journey, it has not been easy, but we are hopeful that one day we will overcome, because nothing is permanent in life. “But like some people have said, do we need to celebrate, yes we can celebrate the fact that we are still one country, despite all the ups and downs and the challenges, we remain one entity called Nigeria.

Courtesy demands that we should celebrate and thank God for keeping us together to see this day. There must be a country before we think of how our welfare will be taken care of, when there is no country, we cannot celebrate. With people calling for balkanisation, and everything and we are still one, calls for celebration. Also no matter the situation to- day, one day it will be over and we shall overcome. God will bring a leader that will do the needful and the country will stand, at the end of the tunnel there will be light. Let us pray for the new leaders, pray for guidance.”

He however said the removal of subsidies has changed a lot of things in the country, “the shape of the country is really bad. Anything the government can do to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians will be a welcome development. We need to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy, because they must be people to govern. If peo- ple die of hunger there will be no country. Government should institute a project that will alleviate the plight of the people that is what is needed immediately in the country.”

Military not alternative to democracy -Bankole

A former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole has insisted that, neither democracy nor military rule is the best system of government for Nigeria.

Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole opined that Nigeria must operate a system of government other than military rule, arguing that such a system of government must take into consideration the peculiarities of the Nigerian people and must be best suited to resolve the country’s challenges.

Bankole stated this on Friday, shortly after he was unveiled by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo as the Apana of Egbaland at Ake palace in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital. The octogenarian noted that Nigeria must build strong institutions that would support good governance.

His words, “I do not agree that democracy is the best for Nigeria. In Saudi Arabia there is no democracy, the people there are very happy they are making progress, they are satisfied, their resources are properly distributed.

“However, military government is not an alternative to democracy, but I think like the world that is changing, I think people should start to think about the best of government other than democracy, but definitely not autocracy. “The only good thing about democracy is that the leaders can never be there forever.

“The way they practice democracy in America is different from the way they practice democracy in the UK and the two are quite different from the way we practice it in Africa because there are institutions of checks and balances which are always in the constitutions of those countries. “But in a place like Nigeria we have not developed enough to be able to build such institutions.”

Alake in his remarks re- stated the call for constitutional roles for traditional rulers, saying monarchs cannot afford to be on- lookers in the affairs of the country. “If traditional rulers become onlookers there will be a lot of chaos all over the country. We are part and parcel of maintaining peace in the country and we must be seen to be performing that role,” Alake said.