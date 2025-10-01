Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has called on Nigerians to unite in the process of making the country great, saying patriotism was needed if the country must make progress.

Speaking at this year’s Independence Day celebration in Calabar on Wednesday, Governor Otu noted that without patriotism, the current administration will not achieve its set goals.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Erasmus Ekpang, he assured that the present administration has taken governance to another level, explaining that this year’s anniversary theme: “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for Greater Nation,” is not only apt but also reflects the present administration’s determination to drive the nation towards greatness.

Otu reiterated his decision to work for a greater Nigeria, promising that his government was doing everything possible to engage youths and women for equal development in the state.

Highlights of the event were matches played by selected schools, various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as a display of cultural dances and cutting of the 65th anniversary cake.