Independence: Aiyedatiwa Calls For Unity, Renewed Patriotism

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence Anniversary of the country, paying glowing tribute to the sacrifices of nationalist heroes and calling on citizens to embrace unity, patriotism, and collective responsibility in building a stronger nation.

In his Independence Day message on Wednesday, the Governor described Nigeria’s 65-year journey since independence as a story of resilience, perseverance, and hope, despite the many trials and tribulations that have tested the nation’s unity.

“As we celebrate sixty-five years of sovereignty, we honour the blood, sweat, and tears of our nationalist heroes who paved the way for our freedom. Our journey has been marked by trials and tribulations, but also by triumphs and victories that have strengthened our resolve,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He noted that the country has emerged stronger and more united through the ebbs and flows of nation-building, urging Nigerians to continue working together towards the realization of a prosperous and peaceful future.

“As we stand at the threshold of a brighter future, we are filled with hope and optimism,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s efforts through the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at tackling national challenges and laying a solid foundation for sustainable development.

He encouraged citizens to support these efforts with renewed patriotism and commitment to nation-building.

“Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is working tirelessly to overcome our challenges, and we must all rise to the occasion with patriotism and a sense of national pride,” the Governor stated.

The Governor emphasized the need for unity, faith, and determination among Nigerians to create a country that stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity for all, adding that collective action remains key to national progress.

“Together, we can navigate the complexities of our nation-building and create a Nigeria that is truly a beacon of hope and prosperity for all. Let us march forward with faith, hope, and determination,” he urged.

Also, he congratulated all Nigerians on the milestone celebration, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to good governance and the development of Ondo State within the larger Nigerian project.

“Congratulations to Nigerians and Nigeria,” Aiyedatiwa said.