Independence: Adeboye prays for total freedom for Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday congratulated Nigerians on the 63rd Independence celebration, praying for a new beginning for the country. He prayed for political leaders, leaders of different parastatals, judiciary, prisoners and captives (both physical and spiritual) with their families. According to him, an individual or nation cannot claim to be free when there are problems or when in physical, material and spiritual bondage.

Adeboye said: “When you are in Christ then you know the true meaning of freedom. You know what? “What is applicable to an individual can be applicable to a nation because a nation is made up of individuals. “That is why you must join forces as much as possible to bring salvation to our nation by bringing as many souls to Christ as possible. Whosoever that Christ has set free is free indeed.

“That is why you have the responsibility to keep praying for your nations, keep praying for individuals yet to be saved that God will save their souls. “The more of us that are saved the easier it will be for every one of us to say we are now free indeed.” He added: “You can be enjoying independence from the colonial masters and still be in slavery to sickness, poverty, terror and forces of darkness.”